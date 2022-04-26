Garena Free Fire Max redeem or redemption codes for today, April 26 are out and players can use them to enjoy exciting rewards. The rewards in the forms of guns and gears will give players an edge over opponents in the classic battle royale mode. Garena Free Fire Max brings together 50 players on an island and the only way to escape is by eliminating others in a given time frame. The island is laden with weapons and players will need to find them as they move ahead. That being said, Garena allows players to purchase guns from the in-game store, which gives them an advantage at the start of the round. If you don’t want to spend money, you can use the 12-digit redemption codes.
Garena Free Fire Max can be downloaded from Google Play, though it remains unavailable on the Apple App Store following the ban of Garena Free Fire – its toned-down version, in February 2022. The government of India imposed a ban on the regular Free Fire for security reasons. Subsequently, Apple removed both Garena Free Fire and Free Fire Max from the Apple Store. However, it appears that old players with iPhones can still play and avail of redeem codes if they already have the game – before the ban.
GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 26, 2022
6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y
CT5D-RFEV-RB45
NTJY-KHIB-87V6
FFGB-VIXS-AI24
FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH
FTRF-VBHJ-FI87
FSER-5T6Y-7U8I
FBHJ-UYTR-FICV
XM5L-93V3-8NGX
732O-IF59-VMZ1
NV94-4T60-B9GK
FFA0-ES11-YL2D
FFX6-0C2I-IVYU
FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF
FIH8-FS76-F5TR
HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES
Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/
Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 26, and copy codes you want.
Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK”.
Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.
