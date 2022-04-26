Garena Free Fire Max redeem or redemption codes for today, April 26 are out and players can use them to enjoy exciting rewards. The rewards in the forms of guns and gears will give players an edge over opponents in the classic battle royale mode. Garena Free Fire Max brings together 50 players on an island and the only way to escape is by eliminating others in a given time frame. The island is laden with weapons and players will need to find them as they move ahead. That being said, Garena allows players to purchase guns from the in-game store, which gives them an advantage at the start of the round. If you don’t want to spend money, you can use the 12-digit redemption codes.

Garena Free Fire Max can be downloaded from Google Play, though it remains unavailable on the Apple App Store following the ban of Garena Free Fire – its toned-down version, in February 2022. The government of India imposed a ban on the regular Free Fire for security reasons. Subsequently, Apple removed both Garena Free Fire and Free Fire Max from the Apple Store. However, it appears that old players with iPhones can still play and avail of redeem codes if they already have the game – before the ban.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 26, 2022

6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y

CT5D-RFEV-RB45

NTJY-KHIB-87V6

FFGB-VIXS-AI24

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

FSER-5T6Y-7U8I

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

XM5L-93V3-8NGX

732O-IF59-VMZ1

NV94-4T60-B9GK

FFA0-ES11-YL2D

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 26, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK”.

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

