Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 29: Use These Redemption Codes And Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max remains available to play and download in India, and players can use special redemption codes to enjoy free rewards. The 12-digit redemption or redeem codes work with your Garena account, and the free rewards, in the form of ammunitions and gears would give you an edge over rivals. Garena used to release the redeem codes for the regular Garena Free Fire as well, but the game remains banned in India since February 2022 due to security reasons. We will also explain the steps to use the redeem codes for April 29 in the section below.

New players can download Garena Free Fire Max from Google Play, but the title is not available on Apple App Store since February 2022. For those unware, the Garena Free Fire Max brings together 50 players on an island, and the only way to escape is by eliminating others in a given time frame. The island is laden with weapons, and players will need to find them as they move ahead. Players can purchase guns from the in-game store, which gives them an advantage at the start of the round. If you don’t want to spend money, you can use the 12-digit redemption codes.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 29, 2022

FG4H JWI3 487G

T7GC BDRJ 56KM

4QDF 2GH3 U48R

F2KL 5OYH N87V

YCTG SW7B EN2R

MT1K YL1O J9N8

B7V6 S5AR QD2F

F5I8 YH76 YVTG

SBN9 7M9E KRLT

YHJK NMH0 GFO9

8X76 T5AR FDQ1

FF65 R4SE ADQF

G2H3 JK45 6Y98

G7F6 DT5S RF93

G4H1 SJ8I U3YG

F3B4 5KYO J98B

7VYD SG1B ENR5

M6YU JLNO B9VC

7X6Z 5RAE QD2V

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 26, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

