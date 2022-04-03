Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 3: Here Are The Redemption Codes To Win The Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are awaited with excitement every day and the latest redemption codes for Garena Free Fire Max that get you free rewards have been rolled out. Garena lets players buy the ammunition and gear as part of the in-app purchases. And with the redeem codes users can gain an advantage over the competition.

Garena Free Fire was banned in India in February. But Garena Free Fire Max is still available and you can download the Garena Free Fire game from the Google Play Store. Apple users are unable to enjoy the freebies offered through the Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes come in 12-digit format and here are the redeem codes for today, April 3 for Garena Free Fire Max on Android.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 3, 2022

FGH3 J45T 7G6T

F6EJ 5K6W 3G45

FN6J KIU8 7BV6

F2TG DHER K506

FGH4 569Y H87B

YGHE N4JK 56OY

UJ98 76TR SAFQ

G2HJ 3I48 RTG7

6V5T CRDF SEGB

HN4J 5K6O UJ98

NB76 V4CR DFEV

RB5N 6M7K UO9J

8N7B 6V5D REWD

34R5 TBG5 NH56

FUH8 B7VY 6CTX

FSWB NEKR IT8G

F65X 4AEQ DF12

FU3E 7D65 CR2E

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 2, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Garena Free Fire and the Free Fire Max are the battle royale game formats available for mobile users in the country. It faces direct competition from other battle royale games like Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), which is the India-centric version of the popular PUBG Mobile, and the PUBG New State that is available in the country.

