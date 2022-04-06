Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 6: Here Are The Redemption Codes To Win Free Rewards

New redemption codes for Garena Free Fire Max are out, and players can use them to earn free rewards. These rewards in the form of ammunition and gears will help users gain an edge over rivals in the classic battle royale game mode. Garena releases new redeem codes each day, and the latest ones are valid today, April 6. Some of the redemption codes could be specific to regions. The company also released redeem codes for the regular Garena Free Fire; however, the game remains banned in India. It was blocked by the Indian government due to security reasons.

On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire Max, which offers better graphics than the regular version, is available to download on the Google Play app store. It is available on Apple App Stores following the ban in India. However, some reports suggest that users who already have the title on their iPhones can still play. If the report is accurate, existing players with iPhones can use the codes and get free rewards that may help them in the crucial first minutes of the round.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 6, 2022

FFMC 56VH CLSK

BYWL 56K4 4RKH

WLSG JXS5 KFYR

5XMJ PG7R H49R

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

JUHG FDSE DRTG

FFMC NCQY WUG6

FEY8 OKMN BVD1

ZFMU VTLY SLSC

B6IY CTNH 4PV3

HZRG AHAS 5XQY

ZJIU TPDO MHZ6

4NUJ RHD4 VQ84

VR4Z 7Y00 V02F

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for April 6, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

