Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 8: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redemption codes that ensure free rewards are out. The 12-digit redeem codes have limited validity, so users can use them today, April 8, to enjoy premium rewards to gain an edge over rivals. In the classic battle royale mode, 50 players are stranded on an island, and the only way to escape (or win) is by eliminating others. Typically, players do not start with ammunition, and they have to find weapons across the map. The game offers a solution by allowing players to purchase ammunition and gear. However, redeem codes would offer select rewards to keep players a step ahead.

Garena also offered free rewards to Garena Free Fire players, but the action title remains banned in India from February 2022. It was blocked by the Indian government due to security reasons. On the other hand, the Garena Free Fire Max is still available to download on Google Play. iPhone users who already have the game can continue to play, though new players can download the title from Apple App Store. Garena Free Fire Max still faces tough competitions from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BMGI) in India.

Advertisement

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 8, 2022

F5J4-I85R-7F6Y

T2EJ-K456-78LI

FJH9-8GF7-D6S5

FR1F-G27E-UF76

FGHJ-4IAQ-HNJ2

KI38-E7RF-6TRF

XS8G-EHJR-5TYO

HB8V-76CX-5SR8

FEG4-B5N6-KY7I

8BV7-C6X5-SR7F

E4G5-HJ6K-YIH8

V7C6-XS5A-TQR4

1E2D-F3GE-HFIV

87YC-HDJR-5O69

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES TO GET FREE REWARDS

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Look for the redemption codes for April 8, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.