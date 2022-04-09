Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for April 9: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max remains a popular battle royale game in India, even though the regular Garena Free Fire stays banned. Each day, the company releases 12-digit redemption codes or redeem codes to help users get free rewards and also persuade them to use the app while facing tough competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The codes essentially offer ammunition and gear to help players gain an edge over rivals. In the classic battle royale mode, 50 players are stranded on an island, and they have to eliminate others to escape (read: win). There’s not a time limit per se, but the game ensures that players are not hiding in some corner by closing down certain areas of the map. In that case, players will need to find ammunition across the map.

Since all players start with any armour or gun, the initial minutes of the rounds are crucial. Thus, the free rewards from redeem codes will help players stay ahead of others in the first few minutes. Garena Free Fire Max remains available to download on Google Play, but it is not available on Apple App Store for iPhones. However, iPhone users who already had the game before the ban in February 2022 can still seemingly play.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Wordle 294 Answer Today: Wordle Solution For April 9

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 9

6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y

CT5D-RFEV-RB45

NTJY-KHIB-87V6

FFGB-VIXS-AI24

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

FSER-5T6Y-7U8I

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

XM5L-93V3-8NGX

732O-IF59-VMZ1

NV94-4T60-B9GK

FFA0-ES11-YL2D

FFX6-0C2I-IVYU

FJKI-8U7Y-6TRF

FIH8-FS76-F5TR

FBJK-I9Z7-F65R

FFXV-GG8N-U4YB

FFE4-E0DI-KX2D

FF22-NYW9-4A00

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES TO GET FREE REWARDS

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Look for the redemption codes for April 9, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.