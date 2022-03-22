Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes For March 22: How To Unlock Premium Rewards

Popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire was banned in India earlier this year. However, Garena Free Fire’s high graphics version, Garena Free Fire Max is still available to play for Indian mobile gamers. Since the ban on the normal version of the game, many Free Fire players have moved to Garena Free Fire Max. The two games are similar in concept and Garena Free Fire is also a battle royale game with same rules as its normal version.

Like Garena Free Fire, players in Garena Free Fire Max can also collect rewards and buy in-game items like weapons, outfits, and more. Furthermore, like Garena Free Fire, players of Garena Free Fire Max can also redeem coupon codes daily to win rewards for free. Each day, Garena releases new location-specific codes that may offer rewards like new suits, ammunition, shield, and more. Following are the redeem codes for Garena Free Fire Max for today, March 22:

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire vs Free Fire Max: What’s Different In The ‘Max’ Version That Is Not Banned In India By Govt

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes (March 22)

FB5J I876 YTGE

FD6S 5I9R F2GH

F34I R8G7 6TFG

F5N6 K7UO J9HI

FV4H RJ6Y 8H7B

FTFC DB8R NJ6Y

FJNB VCXR AEQD

FV2H 3URT 7G65

FRCX DSER J6K7

FJHB OV9C 8D7Y

FRG5 B6NK UJ8N

F8B7 V6C5 X4RS

FDEF V4B5 JK6Y

F8B7 VC6Y X54Z

FDAQ 23G9 HYT5

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

To redeem these codes, users need to go to the Garena Free Fire Max website (reward.ff.garena.com), and log in via their Facebook, Apple, or Twitter account. Now, paste the codes in the given text box and press “OK." That’s it, you have successfully redeemed your free reward today.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.