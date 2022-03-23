Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 23: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire redemption or redeem codes for March 23 are out. The new codes will help users gain an edge over rivals as they promise free rewards during the game. It also means that Garena Free Fire Max users won’t be required to spend money to buy supplements. Some of these 12-digit codes are specific to certain regions, and the codes are active only for a day or so. Garena also provided redemption codes for Garena Free Fire, but that currently remains banned in India.

Garena Free Fire Max is available to play in India, but only Android users can download the battle-royale title. The Free Fire and Free Fire Max both are similar though the latter offers better graphics. Garena’s Free Fire became immensely popular after its biggest competitor PUBG Mobile got banned in India in 2020. Krafton’s PUBG made a comeback in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India last year. Garena Free Max faces stiff competition from PUBG New State, which is also offered by Krafton.

Advertisement

Garena Free Fire Max 12-character redemption codes for today, March 23, are:

FJ5T-64SQ-E123

FR65-RSFE-B6UM

F8JH-GFDU-GERT

F8H7-GFD6-YWJ3

F56B-7N8J-MKI7

FU6Y-54TG-D2U7

6C5S-43AE-Q1FR

F23E-R7F6-5TCR

FF3G-NMTG-OI8V

FC6X-TSGW-BEN4

FMK8-YHKI-87FY

FK56-OYH9-8G7F

F2ST-GWN4-TYHK

IG87-65S4-AEQW

To redeem the codes on Garena Free Fire Max, here are the steps you need to follow:

Step 1 - Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX website and log in through Facebook, Apple, Twitter or any other option available. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2 - Now look for the codes for March 20, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3 - Paste the code in the text box and press “OK."

Step 4 - You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.