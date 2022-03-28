Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 28: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max remains available to play in India, and users can use redeem or redemption codes to get free rewards. These rewards can help users gain an edge over rivals while playing the battle royale title. Garena Free Fire Max players find themselves stranded on an island and the only way to escape is by eliminating 49 other players. Players will find ammunition all across the map, but these rewards will offer basic equipment from the start. It means they can eliminate struggling opponents in the first few seconds.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-CHARACTER REDEMPTION CODES FOR TODAY, MARCH 27:

FV5H JK4I 8R76

FTGD SHEJ 4K56

FJO9 H8G7 F6D5

F4RE QF1G 2H3J

F5O8 Y98H 7BVY

DGHE NM56 7L8I

OJ98 B7V6 CX5A

RQF2 GH3J E9IF

8GV7 65TC RXFS

FBER JKT6 L4OU

F98N 7B6F D5TE

FG4B R5NT M6YK

LHO9 8B7V 65DS

4RED EF3V 4BN5

FB45 6KYO UH87

B6VC TSFA BQ2J

KI38 ERF7 YVGB

FM8F KTO6 7U9J

To redeem the codes on Garena Free Fire Max, players can follow these simple steps:

Step 1 - Visit the Garena Free Fire MAX website and log in through Facebook, Apple, Twitter or any other option available. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2 - Now look for the codes for March 20, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3 - Paste the code in the text box and press “OK."

Step 4 - You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect shortly.

Users can still download the Garena Free Fire Max on the Google Play app store, and it is not available on Apple Store. Garena’s other popular title, the Garena Free Fire, is banned in India over security issues. The company competes against some notable players like PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India - both offered by Krafton.

