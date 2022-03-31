Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for March 31: Use These Redemption Codes for Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes or redemption codes for today, March 31, are out, and players can use them to get free rewards. The game allows players to purchase ammunition and gears within the game, but the redeem code rewards are free and can be used to gain an edge over rivals. Garena also provides free rewards for the regular Garena Free Fire, but the game remains banned in India for security reasons. The Free Fire Max, on the other hand, is available to download on the Google Play app store, but it is unavailable on Apple App Store.

For those unaware, the Garena Free Fire Max is a free-to-play, battle royale-style action smartphone title. In the classic mode, 50 players are stranded on an island, and they have to look for guns and gears to eliminate others. Since all players start from scratch, free rewards will help players eliminate others in the initial crucial seconds.

HERE ARE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEEM CODES FOR MARCH 31:

FFA9-UVHX-4H7D

XBY4-7AFN-NUD6

6YOU-9JN8-7V6Y

CT5D-RFEV-RB45

NTJY-KHIB-87V6

FFGB-VIXS-AI24

FBNJ-I87Y-6TGH

FTRF-VBHJ-FI87

FSER-5T6Y-7U8I

FBHJ-UYTR-FICV

XM5L-93V3-8NGX

To redeem the codes on Garena Free Fire Max, players need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: First, visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for March 31, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

As mentioned, Garena used to release the 12-digit redeem or redemption codes for Garena Free Fire as well, but the smartphone game is banned in India over security reasons. It was banned in India in February 2022.

