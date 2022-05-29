Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for May 29: Get These Redeem Codes For May 29 To Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are eagerly awaited almost every day, making the popular battle royale game even more lucrative for gamers. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for May 29 give you the best chance to win free rewards that help you in buying ammunition and other gear through the in-app purchase option of Garena Free Fire Max. Having these tools gives you an added advantage that can help you beat your rivals.

Garena Free Fire was banned in India earlier this year. But Garena Free Fire Max is somehow still available for Android users who can download it from the Google Play Store. When it comes to the Apple users, both Garena Free Fire and Garena Free Fire Max are not available, which means so are the redeem codes.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 Keynote: iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS and More Confirmed

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes come in 12-digit format and here are the redeem codes for today, May 29 for Garena Free Fire Max.

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR MAY 29, 2022

FV5G H7YS 76W5

TRF5 GRH7 TJGI

8B8V 7Y6T SV3E

BN4M 5K6L YO9N

F3U7 6RTG FJKR

6MHK O8F7 D6SI

RFV3 BN4M 5KYO

H7U6 TDFE VB5N

FB9W RF4T 5GHJ

6EK5 6Y7U OJNB

B765 TRQF 234I

RT7G 65R4 ESA8

Also Read: Drones Will Play An Important Role In Tracking Development Across India: PM Modi

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: First, players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for May 29, and copy whichever you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK”.

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Garena Free Fire Max, the battle royale game format is available for mobile users in the country. It faces direct competition from other battle royale games like Battleground Mobile India (BGMI), which is the India-centric version of the popular PUBG Mobile, and the PUBG New State that is available in the country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.