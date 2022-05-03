Garena Free Fire Max Redemption Codes for May 3: Use These Redeem Codes to Win Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max 12-digit redemption codes for today, May 3, are out, and users can use them to get free rewards. These rewards that come as ammunition and gears help users compete against rivals. Garena Free Fire puts 50 players on an island, and the only way out is by eliminating others. In the classic battle royale-style gameplay, players need to find guns and gears across the map and eliminate others in a given time frame. The free rewards promise upgrades at the start of the game, giving players an advantage in the first few crucial minutes.

The Garena Free Fire Max can be downloaded from the Google Play app store in India, but it is unavailable on the Apple App Store. It is unlisted from the Apple App Store since its toned-down version the Garena Free Fire got banned in India in February 2022. Garena also released the redeem-codes for Free Fire to keep players engaged. The company faces stiff competition from Krafton’s PUBG New State and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). Krafton’s original PUBG Mobile got banned in India in 2020 due to links with the China-based Tencent.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi 12 Pro Review: What You Should Know Before Spending Rs 62,999 On This Smartphone

GARENA FREE FIRE MAX REDEEM CODES FOR APRIL 30, 2022

F3F6 GMK5 LOQ8

Y2BF 3JU7 GQOR

87TG Q254 ED12

F6N5 4A3Q 2F34

5UT6 5RAQ IG23

45B6 Y987 FY9E

H56J 7OU8 FD65

FRQF 2GHJ 34I7

6S5A QS1D FQTS

54AF QG8H URF6

DT85 GHU6 RFHY

HOW TO USE GARENA FREE FIRE MAX 12-DIGIT REDEMPTION CODES

Step 1: Players need to visit the Garena Free Fire Max site and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, or any other social media account. https://reward.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Now, look for the codes for May 3, and copy codes you want.

Step 3: Paste the code in the text box and press “OK".

Step 4: You have successfully redeemed the code. The reward should reflect in the game shortly.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.