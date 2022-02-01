Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes February 1: Get Premium Rewards With These Easy Steps

Garena Free Fire is truly one of the most enjoyable battle royale games which has gained massive popularity lately. Developed by 111dots Studio, it gives a captivating gaming experience to its more than 100 crore android users and many more on iOS. It is an ultimate survival shooter game where players explore the fascinating map and make use of different tools and items to survive against each other. As the players make progress in the game, they are able to unlock new rewards and achievements which can otherwise also be purchased through in-app purchases.
However, if you are looking to grab new rewards and items like skins, diamonds and outfits for free then there is an easy way to do that. The official website of Garena Free Fire provides 12-character codes that gamers can easily redeem and win exciting rewards.
Follow the steps below to use the codes.
Step – 1 Login through Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Google or any other option available.
Step – 2 Now look for the codes for February 1, 2022 and copy it.
Step – 3 Simply paste the code in the text box and click ‘OK’.
Step- 4 You are done, the reward will reflect in your gaming account within 24 hours.
Below is the list of Free Fire redeem Codes for February 1, 2022.
WJZDJ8HQRJAK – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
53M955JG4KTD – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
7BTQH3ZX92AH – 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
DM7Z79JEA896 – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
4PVBSRG9ETBF – 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
R9UVPEYJOXZX – Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
FFPLPQXXENMS – Bonus 50 points power up
FFCO8BS5JW2D – Green Balloon Token (20x)
XUW3FNK7AV8N – Custom Room Cards (2x)
FFPLNZUWMALS – Bonus 50 Points power-up
FFBCJVGJJ6VP – Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
YXY3EGTLHGJX – Cupid SCAR (7d)
B6IYCTNH4PV3 – AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
W0JJAFV3TU5E – UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
FFBCT7P7N2P2 – Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
C7QJ-DSV9-779Q: 1x MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQLA-MXNS: Triple Captain
WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
53M9-55JG-4KTD – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 – 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP – 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH – 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
DM7Z-79JE-A896 – 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
4PVB-SRG9-ETBF – 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
SSUP-TVP3-HV9X – 1x Incubator VoucherUBB4UFUHBD9P – 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
