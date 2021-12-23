Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for December 23: Use These Codes to Get Premium Rewards

A battle royale game which is available on both Android and IOS with over 150 million daily active players, Garena Free Fire became the most popular game after Fortnite and PUBG mobile, especially in India.

Players often seek new skins, outfits and other items in the game which can be accessed by either buying them through the in-game store purchase or by completing the missions. But people looking to bypass this challenging way of getting items can choose the easy path and visit the official Free Fire redemption website. The website offers free codes which can be easily redeemed by the player to get rewards. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Upon entering the 12 characters long redemption code, players can get the diamonds or gold added directly to their game account wallet while the items rewarded will be shown in the game lobby.

Step 1: Players are first required to log in through various options like Twitter, Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple Id or VK Id as guest accounts cannot access the reward through this method.

Step 2: Once logged-in, one has to then copy any of the code according to the dates mentioned and simply paste it into the text box.

Step 3: Subsequently, click ‘OK’ when a dialog box appears to complete the redemption code process.

Step 4: After doing the whole process, it usually takes minimum 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your game account.

Below are the Free Fire codes listed for December 23, 2021 to get a range of rewards from free pet, dragon skin to even 50,000 diamonds.

F7UI JNBV FDER– Reward: Your Choice Crate

F678 IKMN BGFR– Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

F78I KMJN HGFD– Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest 2021, and Guitar Basher

F6D8 IJNB VGFR– Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

F67U JHBG FDER– 2x Mr. Waggor Box

UDRF TYUJ NBTH– Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

FR56 YUJN FRTY– Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

F5T6 YHBF RTGH– 2x Street couple loot crate and 3x Cupid Scar Weapon Loot

Crate Delivery Weapon Loot Crate.

F5T6 YHJN MNBD– 2x Chrono Box

F456 YHBG VFDE– 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

F6YH GFDE RTGH– 3x Chrono Box, Wolfrahh character, 1000 Universal Fragment, Summon Airdrop Playcard (30d), Double EXP Card

F6YU JHHN BGFD– Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate and MAG-7 Hurricane

F8IK FDDE RTYR– 1x Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.