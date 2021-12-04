Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For December 4: Use These To Claim Free Rewards Today

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular Battle Royale games out there. In October, Garena Free Fire emerged as the most downloaded game in the world with approximately 34 million downloads in total, combining both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Garena Free Fire players use redeem codes that are released every day in order to avail premium content and rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire functions like other similar games, meaning that users can download or buy items like guns, outfits, and more. In this game, however, users can claim some premium content for free with the help of redeem codes. Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire can be used to get benefits of unlocking certain things within the game. For all Garena Free Fire players out there, here are today’s redeem codes to allow you to claim content in the battle royale game:

DDFRTY1616POUYT

FFGYBGFDAPQO

FFGTYUO16POKH

BBHUQWPO1616UY

MJTFAER8UOP16

SDAWR88YO16UB

NHKJU88TREQW

MHOP8YTRZACD

BHPOU81616NHDF

ADERT8BHKPOU

FFICZTBCUR4M

FFIC9PG5J5YZ

FFICWFKZGQ6Z

FFBATJSLDCCS

FFBBCVQZ4MW

In order to redeem these codes, players need to go to the Rewards section on the Garena Free Fire website (rewards.ff.garena.com), and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Then, users need to copy and paste the redeem codes into the text box and click on the confirm button to continue. Once done, a dialogue box will pop-up for cross-check. Click OK and you are done.

