Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 7: How to Unlock Premium Rewards

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royal game in the country. With the banning and subsequent absence of PUBG last year, hardcore gamers had been left crestfallen and looking for an alternative to fill the void. With a 100 million mark for daily users already, Garena Free Fire has undeniably filled that void. One of the best PUBG Mobile alternatives, the game offers a whopping 150 player combat.

ALSO READ: Play All Wordle Games Together With New Archive Version: Here’s How

The game provides daily redeem codes that can be used to obtain free rewards and in-game stuff. The game has released the most recent batch of daily redeem codes for February 7. Characters, weapons and skins are among the freebies you can get from these redeem codes. Although, in game, items can also be procured by paying real money at the Free Fire store, they are expensive and are much easier obtained by simply going to the Garena reward site and entering the codes.

One has to bind their account to Facebook or VK to redeem the codes. The codes come with an expiry date so they have to entered fast. To redeem your codes, do the following:

Step 1: Open the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website and log in through Google, Facebook, Twitter or Apple IDs

Step 2: Copy any of the 12 digit redeem codes and paste them in the dialogue box and click continue

Step 3: In the double-checking dialogue box that appears, click OK.

The rewards are yours. Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes. However, it may take upto 24 hours for the rewards to reflect in the in-game mail.

The Garena Free Fire redemption codes for February 7:

RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)

FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up

FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)

XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)

FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up

FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)

B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)

FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox

C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1X MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate

FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain

W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)

FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)

WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate

7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher

4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate

SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator Voucher

UBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher

DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet

MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO21UB - free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character

BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up

FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.