Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for February 7: How to Unlock Premium Rewards

Garena Free Fire is a popular battle royal game in the country. With the banning and subsequent absence of PUBG last year, hardcore gamers had been left crestfallen and looking for an alternative to fill the void. With a 100 million mark for daily users already, Garena Free Fire has undeniably filled that void. One of the best PUBG Mobile alternatives, the game offers a whopping 150 player combat.
The game provides daily redeem codes that can be used to obtain free rewards and in-game stuff. The game has released the most recent batch of daily redeem codes for February 7. Characters, weapons and skins are among the freebies you can get from these redeem codes. Although, in game, items can also be procured by paying real money at the Free Fire store, they are expensive and are much easier obtained by simply going to the Garena reward site and entering the codes.
One has to bind their account to Facebook or VK to redeem the codes. The codes come with an expiry date so they have to entered fast. To redeem your codes, do the following:
Step 1: Open the official Free Fire redeem code redemption website and log in through Google, Facebook, Twitter or Apple IDs
Step 2: Copy any of the 12 digit redeem codes and paste them in the dialogue box and click continue
Step 3: In the double-checking dialogue box that appears, click OK.
The rewards are yours. Check the game mail section, which is embedded, for rewards after successfully redeeming the codes. However, it may take upto 24 hours for the rewards to reflect in the in-game mail.
The Garena Free Fire redemption codes for February 7:
RRQ3SSJTN9UK - 2x AK47 Flaming Dragon Loot Crate and 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
FF11WFNPP956 - Killer Mind Surfboard and 1x Engineer Weapon Loot Crate
R9UVPEYJOXZX - Weapon Royale Voucher (3x)
FFPLPQXXENMS - Bonus 50 points power up
FFCO8BS5JW2D - Green Balloon Token (20x)
XUW3FNK7AV8N - Custom Room Cards (2x)
FFPLNZUWMALS - Bonus 50 Points power-up
FFBCJVGJJ6VP - Kpop Stardom Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
YXY3EGTLHGJX - Cupid SCAR (7d)
B6IYCTNH4PV3 - AUG Cyber Bounty Hunter (7d)
FFPL72XC2SWE - 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers and pet skin Spirit Fox: Battle Fox
C7QJ-DSV9-779Q - 1X MP40 New Year Weapon Loot Crate
FFPL-PQLA-MXNS - Triple Captain
W0JJAFV3TU5E - UMP Wilderness Hunter (7d)
FFBCT7P7N2P2 - Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate (1x)
WJZDJ8HQRJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
53M955JG4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
7BTQH3ZX92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
DM7Z79JEA896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
4PVBSRG9ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
WJZD-J8HQ-RJAK - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
53M9-55JG-4KTD - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
TUJ9-Z4G8-Y7D4 - 1x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
UHEV-KNBJ-CRFP - 3x Infiltrated Red Treatment Sniper Weapon Loot Crate
7BTQ-H3ZX-92AH - 1x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
DM7Z-79JE-A896 - 1x Diamond Royale Voucher
4PVB-SRG9-ETBF - 3x Skull Punker (AWM) Weapon Loot Crate
SSUP-TVP3-HV9X - 1x Incubator Voucher
UBB4UFUHBD9P - 2x Weapon Royale Voucher
DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet
MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO21UB - free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character
BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up
FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
