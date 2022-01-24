Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 24: How to Get Free Premium Rewards

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games lately. With more than 100 crore downloads on PlayStore, Free Fire benefited largely from the ban of PUBG Mobile in India and has been since adding numerous gamers to its user base daily.

Garena Free Fire places 50 players on a remote island where they strive to survive by making use of fascinating gadgets and tools. As the player makes progress in the game, they are able to unlock many characters, skins and gifts. However, these can also be unlocked easily through the free redeem codes that Garena offers every day on its official website.

Through the 12-character redemption codes, players can get various gifts like free diamonds, gold, skins among others, added directly to their gaming wallet.

Follow the steps below to use the free codes.

Step – 1 Login to the website through Facebook, Twitter, Google or any other option available.

Step – 2 Look for the codes for January 24, 2022, and copy it.

Step – 3 Now paste the code in the text box and click ‘OK’.

Step – 4 You are done, the reward should reflect in your gaming wallet within 24 hours.

Below is the list of Free Fire codes for January 24, 2022.

DDFRTY1616POUYT- Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO- Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UOP16- 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB- free dj alok character

NHKJU88TREQW- Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD- Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF- Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU- Outfit

FFGTYUO16POKH- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY- Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGY T5GH - Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF R55T - Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGBN MKLO - Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBV CDER - Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U - Premium Bundles

F7UJ MNBV CDER - Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHYT 543E WSXC - Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IK MNBV CXSW - EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34E RFGB HNML - Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OLKJHB GFDE - Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNBV FDER - Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGB NMKI - Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXCV BHNM - Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate

F8IK MNBV CDSE- 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

