Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 24: How to Get Free Premium Rewards

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most popular battle royale games lately. With more than 100 crore downloads on PlayStore, Free Fire benefited largely from the ban of PUBG Mobile in India and has been since adding numerous gamers to its user base daily.
Garena Free Fire places 50 players on a remote island where they strive to survive by making use of fascinating gadgets and tools. As the player makes progress in the game, they are able to unlock many characters, skins and gifts. However, these can also be unlocked easily through the free redeem codes that Garena offers every day on its official website.
Through the 12-character redemption codes, players can get various gifts like free diamonds, gold, skins among others, added directly to their gaming wallet.
Follow the steps below to use the free codes.
Step – 1 Login to the website through Facebook, Twitter, Google or any other option available.
Step – 2 Look for the codes for January 24, 2022, and copy it.
Step – 3 Now paste the code in the text box and click ‘OK’.
Step – 4 You are done, the reward should reflect in your gaming wallet within 24 hours.
Below is the list of Free Fire codes for January 24, 2022.
- DDFRTY1616POUYT- Free Pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO- Free Fire Diamonds
- MJTFAER8UOP16- 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB- free dj alok character
- NHKJU88TREQW- Titian mark gun skins
- MHOP8YTRZACD- Paloma Character
- BHPOU81616NHDF- Elite Pass and Free Top Up
- ADERT8BHKPOU- Outfit
- FFGTYUO16POKH- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
- BBHUQWPO1616UY- Diamond Royale Voucher
- F2QA SFGY T5GH - Free 299 Diamonds Bundle
- F8IK NBVF R55T - Dreki Pet Free Fire Code
- F34R FGBN MKLO - Free Diamonds Voucher
- F9IK MNBV CDER - Head Hunting Parachute
- F1QS DFGY 657U - Premium Bundles
- F7UJ MNBV CDER - Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- FHYT 543E WSXC - Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine
- F8IK MNBV CXSW - EGG Hunter Loot Box
- F34E RFGB HNML - Phantom Bear Bundle
- F0OLKJHB GFDE - Animal Weapon Loot Crate
- F9IK JNBV FDER - Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
- F3E4 RTGB NMKI - Shirou Free Fire Character
- F2QA ZXCV BHNM - Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
- F8IK MNBV CDSE- 1x Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
