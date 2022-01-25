Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 25: How to Unlock Premium Items For Free

Popular battle royale game, Garena Free Fire offers its users an incredible gaming experience with a range of players, missions and items. Developed by 111 Dot Studio, the game lets 50 users to play at once where they all are dropped on a remote island seeking survival.

Every 10-minute game allows players to explore the fascinating map and do various fun activities like riding cars, looting enemies and teaming up with friends.

The game also offers some in-app purchases like diamond bundles and special airdrops which enhances the gaming experience. One can also unlock other enticing items in the game by completing tasks and missions.

But for those who want an easier way to grab the items can make use of the redeem codes that Garena offers on its official website daily. Through the 12-characters code, gamers can unlock a range of free items from loot crates, outfits to even an elite pass and free top up.

Follow the steps below to use the free codes.

Step – 1 Login to the official Garena Free Fire website through Facebook, Google, Twitter, or any other available option. https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step – 2 Now look for the redeem codes for January 25, 2022, and copy it.

Step – 3 Simply paste the code in the text box and click ‘OK’ on the dialogue box.

Step – 4 You have successfully redeemed the code now.

Step – 5 The rewards should reflect in your gaming wallet within 24 hours.

Below is the list of Free Fire Redeem codes for January 25, 2022.

DDFGRTY1616POUYT- Free Pet

FFGYBGGFDAPQO- Free Fire Diamonds

MJTFAER8UGOP16- 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88GYO16UB- free dj alok character

NHKJU88TGREQW- Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRGZACD- Paloma Character

BHPOU816G16NHDF- Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHGKPOU- Outfit

FFGTYUO1G6POKH- Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPGO1616UY- Diamond Royale Voucher

F2QA SFGYG T5GH - Free 299 Diamonds Bundle

F8IK NBVF RG55T - Dreki Pet Free Fire Code

F34R FGGBN MKLO - Free Diamonds Voucher

F9IK MNBGV CDER - Head Hunting Parachute

F1QS DFGY 657U - Premium Bundles

F7UGJ MNBV CDER - Get Justice Fighter and Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

FHGYT 543E WSXC - Get Mr Shark Backpack, Kelly Bobblehead, Spikey Spine

F8IGK MNBV CXSW - EGG Hunter Loot Box

F34GE RFGB HNML - Phantom Bear Bundle

F0OGLKJHB GFDE - Animal Weapon Loot Crate

F9IK JNGBV FDER - Get Vandal Revolt Weapon Loot Crate

F3E4 RTGGB NMKI - Shirou Free Fire Character

F2QA ZXGCV BHNM - Sneaky Clown Armour Loot Crate

F8IGK MNBV CDSE- 1x Rebel Academy Armour Loot Crate

