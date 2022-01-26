Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For January 26: Use These To Claim Free Rewards Today

Garena Free Fire, the battle royale game from 111 Dot Studio is one of the most popular mobile games that allows 50 players to battle it out in an open-world island. The game has found a certain popularity among gamers, especially in India since the ban on PUBG Mobile in 2020. Garena Free Fire has remained popular among smartphone gamers even as PUBG Mobile was replaced with Battlegrounds Mobile India last year. The game’s developers are currently in the middle of a lawsuit from PUBG developer Krafton games for copying its idea.

Like other battle royale games, Garna Free Fire also allows users to choose things they would like to use. Things like guns, outfits, vehicles, skins, and more. While the additional rewards are a mix of free and paid add-ons, there are redeem codes for Free Fire that gamers can use in order to claim some of these rewards for free everyday. These redeem codes can be found easily online and can be used on the official Garena Free Fire website by the gamers in order to be used to claim free rewards. Let us take a look at today’s redeem coupons for Garena Free Fire:

F67U-JBVS-WEIY

FJKI-87YG-CSHG

FKI9-87YG-BVDS

FNMK-I8R6-5RDC

FGHK-I8I6-TRFD

FHJK-197Y-GWEF

FGHJ-KO87-6TFD

FNJM-KO9D-7TFY

FHJK-LO38-YFV4

FY78-IKS7-EVBN

F8OK-BS3E-FVMH

F890-KS7E-RGBO

Users can redeem these free codes by logging on the Garena website and going to the Rewards section on the Free Fire website (rewards.ff.garena.com), and then log in using the same credentials as the game. Users need to copy these redeem codes in the text box on the web-page and click on the Confirm button to continue.

