Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3: Unlock Rewards With These Codes

Significantly benefiting from the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Garena Free Fire has gained an immense user base lately. The battle royale game which is developed by 111 Dots Studio currently has more than 1 billion downloads on Play Store. The game is a survival shooter game where you are placed on a remote island in every 10-minute game. It allows total 50 players to play at once where they explore the map filled with surprises to survive till the end.
Apart from captivating the gamers with its vibrant interface and intriguing gameplay, Free Fire also offers some in-app purchases which can range from Rs 10 to Rs 9,000. Players can buy new skins, diamond bundles and other items through the purchases and can even earn them by completing missions in the game.
Surprisingly, you can get the exciting items even without spending a single penny or going through tough missions. The official Free Fire redemption website offers a range of codes that you can redeem to unlock items and rewards in the game.
https://reward.ff.garena.com/en
A simple 12 characters code can get you numerous rewards from gold to diamond which gets added to your account wallet once you redeem the code. Follow the steps below to avail the benefit.
Step 1: First, login through your Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Huawei or VK Id.
Step2: Now simply copy any of the 12-character code and paste it in the text box.
Step 3: Click ‘OK’.
Step 4: You are done. Now just wait until the reward shows up in your game lobby or your account wallet.
Below are the Free Fire codes for January 3, 2022
DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet
FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds
FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher
MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes
SDAWR88YO21UB - Free DJ Alok character
NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins
MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character
BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up
ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit
For rewards like Fancy ride, pickup truck, custom room card:
GH7N3ZKCFA7Q
FC6YH3KOF9UY
VFGVJMCKDMHN
FVGBHJKUYTRE
WFGRW9J7CKJQ
FLOIUYTRESXC
FH9RGQVXHRDV
FWASXDCVBNMK
7TQ4WXZK5MP2
5ZMYYPM7P6YP
F10IUJHGVCDSE
MCPBKGXUA5YU
