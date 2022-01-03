Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for January 3: Unlock Rewards With These Codes

Significantly benefiting from the ban of PUBG Mobile in India, Garena Free Fire has gained an immense user base lately. The battle royale game which is developed by 111 Dots Studio currently has more than 1 billion downloads on Play Store. The game is a survival shooter game where you are placed on a remote island in every 10-minute game. It allows total 50 players to play at once where they explore the map filled with surprises to survive till the end.

Apart from captivating the gamers with its vibrant interface and intriguing gameplay, Free Fire also offers some in-app purchases which can range from Rs 10 to Rs 9,000. Players can buy new skins, diamond bundles and other items through the purchases and can even earn them by completing missions in the game.

Surprisingly, you can get the exciting items even without spending a single penny or going through tough missions. The official Free Fire redemption website offers a range of codes that you can redeem to unlock items and rewards in the game.

https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

A simple 12 characters code can get you numerous rewards from gold to diamond which gets added to your account wallet once you redeem the code. Follow the steps below to avail the benefit.

Step 1: First, login through your Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple, Huawei or VK Id.

Step2: Now simply copy any of the 12-character code and paste it in the text box.

Step 3: Click ‘OK’.

Step 4: You are done. Now just wait until the reward shows up in your game lobby or your account wallet.

Below are the Free Fire codes for January 3, 2022

DDFRTY2021POUYT - Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO - Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO21POKH - Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO2021UY - Diamond Royale Voucher

MJTFAER8UOP21 - 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO21UB - Free DJ Alok character

NHKJU88TREQW - Titian mark gun skins

MHOP8YTRZACD - Paloma Character

BHPOU82021NHDF - Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU - Outfit

For rewards like Fancy ride, pickup truck, custom room card:

GH7N3ZKCFA7Q

FC6YH3KOF9UY

VFGVJMCKDMHN

FVGBHJKUYTRE

WFGRW9J7CKJQ

FLOIUYTRESXC

FH9RGQVXHRDV

FWASXDCVBNMK

7TQ4WXZK5MP2

5ZMYYPM7P6YP

F10IUJHGVCDSE

MCPBKGXUA5YU

