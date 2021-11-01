Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 1: Use these codes to access premium game content for free

Garena Free Fire game initially gained popularity as a replacement to PUBG Mobile in the battle royale game genre. However, it managed to stand its ground even as PUBG Mobile was relaunched in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Garena Free Fire went on to become the first battle royale game to garner 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store and is still at the top position in the list of Top Grossing Game. A high definition version of the game called Garena Free Fire Max was recently introduced by the developers with improved graphics, animations and textures.
While Garena Free Fire is free to download the game, there are certain in-game features that are only available at a premium rate. These premium features aim to improve the overall playing experience of the players with better weapon styles, character customization with special skins and various other contents. However, if you don’t wish to loosen your pockets for such features, you may use the Free Fire redeem codes that provide special access to premium features without any cost.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes, November 1
E71XWBFU6RO7
ERTYHJNBVCDS
F0KMJNBVCXSD
F7UIJHBGFDFR
F9IUJHGVCDSE
FF22NYW94A00
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FF7WSM0CN44Z
FFA0ES11YL2D
FFA9UVHX4H7D
FF5XZSZM6LEF
FFE4E0DIKX2D
FFTQT5IRMCNX
FFX60C2IIVYU
ID9S3QJKAFHX
JIMYLVT46V2Z
MV9CQ27LQJOL
MX20UBTUSJKA
PUSR0KI57R77
QNUH4C1G5QBQ
UNGQ36T7BHZJ
ZFUJWLLPG4P4
How to redeem Garena Free Fire code for November 1
- To be able to redeem the Garena Free Fire code, make sure that you have linked any of your social media account (Facebook, Instagram or Twitter) to your game account.
- Once that’s done, log on to the Garena Free Fire Game website.
- Log in using the preferred social media account inked to your game account.
- You will find a box appearing on your screen. Here, you need to enter any of the free codes mentioned above.
- Click on “OK" to process your request. It may take up to 24 hours for the free codes to reflect in your account
- Once your redemption request is confirmed, you will be able to access premium game content for free
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.