Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 14: Get Premium Rewards for Free

The initial success of the Garena Free Fire game may come from the backdrop of the PUBG mobile ban in India last year, but it soon made its place in the battle royale segment. Garena Free Fire became the first game to cross the marks of 1 billion downloads in the battle royale segment on the Google Play Store. The fact that the game could perform well even on even low spec smartphones made it immensely popular and played a key role in its success. The makers recently unveiled a high definition version of the game where gamers got access to better graphics, animations and texture making the overall experience richer for the gamer.

While Garena Free Fire is free to download, certain in-game contents are available at a cost. So with the premium access, the gamers can get better weapon style, character customisation and a lot more. Sounds exciting, right? But if you don’t wish to spend extra money on such features, there’s also an alternate way to get premium features. You may use free FF Rewards codes that will get you access to premium features without having to spend money.

Garena Free Fire Reward Codes, November 14:

F28U IHAN ZICV

FGIT U1TG FIVC

FUYT G2NC JDIE

FRYT GHBC F47Y

FGFB NJ83 F74Y

F4RT HJ76 TRFC

FGT2 QIDE FR3I

F1KI F876 TGBN

FA4H XGDF RT67

FEJD FHVB 1THU

FE84 57UT GJFK

FO9E 84TU 3HNV

FCKS IE8R UYRR

Additional Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes:

F7RY TFGV B1ND

FIE8 R57Y TGHV

FJXS AQ1U FS27

F634 RTGH NFJD

FS81 E7R6 5TYG

FNVC MJKD IE94

FS85 F7TU YHFN

FKDI F9E4 857U

How to use Garena Free Fire Reward Codes

- To use these FF reward codes, you first need to ensure that your gaming account is linked to any of your social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. iOS users can also use their Apple IDs for the linking

- Next, log on to Garena Free Fire redeem code redemption website

- Sign in using your linked social media handle

- Use any of the codes mentioned here and paste them into the box appearing on your screen

- Confirm your redemption request by clicking on ‘OK’ before submitting codes

- After submitting your request, check the in-game mail section

- It may take up to 24 hours for the codes to reflect into your account. Once that’s done you are good to go

