Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for November 18: Here's How to Enjoy Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire popularity in India gained momentum in the backdrop of the PUBG mobile ban. The game which so far remained shadowed by the dominating presence of PUBG in the battle royale segment slowly made its own space. Free Fire created history by becoming the first game to cross 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store. And what was behind this success? A lot of things but key among them was the fact that Free Fire did not require high-end specifications to function. The game could work seamlessly even on the less powerful devices.

Though Garena Free Fire is free to download the game, there are several interesting features that are only available at a premium. The premium features give the user a richer experience by giving better weapon style, character customization and several other features. Don’t wish to loosen your pocket for the premium features? You may use these free alphanumeric codes that will provide you free access to premium features. The codes are updated daily by the game’s developers, 111 Dots Studio.

Garena Free Fire Premium Reward Codes, November 18

-ADERT8BHKPOU

-BBHUQWPO1616UY

-BHPOU81616NHDF

-DDFRTY1616POUYT

-FFBBCVQZ4MW

-FFGTYUO16POKH

-FFGYBGFDAPQO

-FFIC33NTEUKA

-FFIC65E269TQ

-FFICYZJZM4BZ

-FFICZTBCUR4M

-MHOP8YTRZACD

-MJTFAER8UOP16

-NHKJU88TREQW

-SDAWR88YO16UB

How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes

- To use these free rewards, you first need to link any of your social media accounts to your gaming account. iOS users may also choose to link their Apple ID.

- Once that’s done, go to the Garena Free Fire code redemption website and log in using your linked social media account.

- Use any of the above-mentioned code and paste it into the box appearing on your screen.

- Confirm your submission request by clicking on ‘OK’.

- Check your in-game mail account to claim rewards.

- Please note, the rewards may take up to 24 hours to reflect in your in-game mailbox.

- Once that’s done, you are ready to use premium rewards for free.

