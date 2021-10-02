Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 1: Use These Codes to Get Rewards

Garena Free Fire game gained popularity as a replacement for PUBG Mobile. However, despite the relaunch of PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India a few months ago, Garena Free Fire has managed to hold on to its popularity in the genre. Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that allows players to form their own strategies with decisions of landing position, weapon acquisition and fights with the enemy in the game. While Garena Free Fire is a free to play game, there are certain in-game contents that are only available at a premium. However, if you don’t wish to spend money on these features you can these redemption codes to get access to premium features

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 1

-E23E RTGH JKLO

-F87Y TGFV BNJK

-F8X6 F5RE SXFG

-FDFG HJLK UYTR

-FSDF GHJK LOIU

-FTRE WSDF VBNM

-FYUI O098 F76R

-HJKM NBVD EIQ2

-LCPO IUYT RDR5

Additional free codes for Garena Free Fire for October 1

-8JKN XUB9 6C9P

-8FEU QJXP DKA7

-F5TY U87Y TFBN

-FDFK I8UY HBY7

-FRTY JNBV CXZ4

-FRTX SI87 FD65

-FVBN JUYT REWA

-FVGB NMKL GFDX

-IUYT RFDE SXDC

-KIUY TREW ASDC

-UYTR DSXC VBNM

-VBNJ KJHG FDSX

-XSDC FVGH JKLO

-ZAQW ERTG HJKI

How to claim Garena Free Fire redeem codes?

- To be able to redeem any of these codes, you will have to make sure that that your gaming account is linked to at least one of your social media accounts like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

- Now, if you have the linking process complete then log on to Garena Free Fire redeem website.

- Log in using a social media account

- Copy any one of the free codes mentioned above and paste it into the text box on the Garena Free Fire Website.

- Click on Ok once asked to re-confirm your request.

The code redemption can take up to 24 hours to reflect in your game account and in-game mail. Garena Free Fire game is available for both Android and iOS devices.

