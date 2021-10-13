Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 13 : Enjoy Premium Features Using These Codes

Gamers can enjoy adventurous, survival game rounds via teaming up with their friends or with other online players in Garena Free Fire. They can also avail free access to amazing rewards leveraging redeem codes of the game. Thanks to the first movie collaboration of the game, it is offering special content to its gamer fan base.

The forthcoming movie Venom has collaborated with Garena Free Fire.

The upcoming events in the game will provide gamers with special Venom awards including the demanded 'We Are Venom Streetwear set. The forthcoming Chaos Quest event will provide gamers with the opportunity to bag this set.

The Chaos Quest event will kickstart on October 16 and will conclude on October 24. Gamers in the event can unlock unique rewards by playing for an hour with their friends and increasing their kill score. The event can be accessed via clicking on the event section of the game and then on theFree Fire x Venom tab.

For gamers who do not want to be a part of the Chaos Quest event, the game will provide them with the opportunity to claim other content utilizing redeem codes for Garena Free Fire.

Redeem codes for Garena Free Fire

FGDJU7HHUNK6

6OL2ZADLGFOV

0HYDHUYT9RW9

X0P66G228LXN

QY64FUYMDWPO

QBGOJ7BJZALH

K7E8GR9X2CJL

OJ58DJIZEWVA

90JF28DH7LN5

K169PDLI62BQ

ANRA76X1MJH7

AOWLDJH7YRD4

XS2SK2VIW3FU

KKJFHUU4KQFQ

VK5WWRHAGK5V

BWX3FHU7HQKF

WDHKY8P2420T

CDLKMNU7VQNFD

XP8GCKESRYVN

CBQIDHUB66FZ

PUKDHYDBOL8A

How to redeem them

To utilize the codes gamers should first ensure that their gaming account is linked with their Twitter, Google or Facebook accounts since one can't use these codes in a guest mode.

One important thing to remember here is that these codes are not permanent and may also have a cap on the number of times they can be used. This is why the fans of this game should try to redeem them as soon as possible.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.