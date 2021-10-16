Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 16: Use These Codes to Get Access to Premium Content

The initial success of the Garena Free Fire game in India came from the backdrop of the PUBG Mobile ban in the country. It instantly became one of the most preferred games in the battle royale segment. Garena Free Fire has managed to maintain its popularity in its genre despite PUBG’s reintroduction as Battlegrounds Mobile India. Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that allows users to make their strategies with decisions regarding landing position, fight with the enemy and weapons to be used. While it’s free to play the game, there are certain in-game features that are only available at a premium. If you are a fan of this game but don’t wish to spend money on the premium features, you can use these redeemable codes and enhance your gaming experience.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for October 16, 2021

EDXX DSZS SDFG

ERTY HJNBVCDS

F0KM JNBV CXSD

F10IU JHGV CDSE

F7UI JHBG FDFR

FC6Y H3KO F9UY

FE09 FA87 F6TR

FI9U Y1VC AQ6D

FLOI UYTR ESXC

FMKI 88YT GFD8

FVGB HJKU YTRE

FVBH JIO9 FS87

FWAS XDCV BNMK

FX65 RFVB NJKO

FXCV BNMK DSXC

KLLP DJHD DBJD

NDJDFBGFJFK

VFGV JMCK DMHN

How to claim Garena Free Fire redeem codes on your device?

To be able to use any of these redeemable codes, you need to make sure that you at least have one of your social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) linked to your gaming account.

Step 1: Once that is done, log on to Garena Free redeem website.

Step 2: Log in to your account using any of the social media accounts.

Step 3: Copy one of the codes mentioned here and paste it into the text box on the Garena Free Fire Website.

Step 4: Click on OK to confirm and process your request.

Please note that these redeemable codes may take up to 24 hours to reflect in your gaming account and the in-game mail. Once the codes start reflecting in your game account, you are good to go.

Garena Free Fire is available for both Android as well as iOS devices.

