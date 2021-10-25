Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 25: How to Unlock Premium Features

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale game segment in India currently. While the game initially got traction in the backdrop of PUBG Mobile’s ban in India, it slowly made its own ground. Despite the relaunch of PUBG as Battlegrounds Mobile in India earlier this year, Garena Free Fire has been able to maintain its popularity and is one of the highest-rated games on the Google Play store. It has over one billion downloads and the number is increasing daily. This battle royal game allows gamers to form their own strategies, decide landing positions and choose weapons and enemies. While the game is free to play, there are certain in-game contents that are available only with premium subscription. The premium features make the gaming experience enjoyable but if you don’t wish to spend money, you can use these free redemption codes to access premium content.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 25

-0RI8 D35D NFXV

-4XX7 DTOL BXOH

-732O IF59 VMZ1

-7O0W KWPT C42W

-9C0E 4B1B 1IIG

-F1KJ NBVD SE45

-FDFG H1ML O9UY

-FEVC SWER TYUI

-FH6R EWER TYHB

-FMNB VCDS WERT

-FR56 UJSE RTYU

-FVSA QWER TYUJ

-FYYH SQ34 5TYH

-NV94 4T60 B9GK

-O92D XVFY VN09

-R9AU 3BHL 4XI9

-XM5L 93V3 8NGX

-ZDCW 61YR UCYH

Now that we have shared the codes, here are the steps to claim them with ease. For redeeming the codes, make sure your social media account on either Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook is linked to your game. Once your social media account is linked, open the game. Now, using the preferred social media account, log in on the Garena Free Fire website. A box will appear on the screen, in the box, enter the code. You can simply copy and paste any of these codes into the box. Now, click OK. The website will verify the code which you have entered. The verification can take up to 24 hours. Once your request for redemption is confirmed, you are free to use the premium content as a reward. Note, the redeem codes are valid for a limited period.

