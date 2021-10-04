Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for October 4: Use These Codes to Get Rewards

Garena Free Fire game gained popularity as a replacement for PUBG Mobile in India. PUBG Mobile which is often credited for making battle royale games popular among Indian smartphone users was banned by the Indian Government last year. However, with time, Garena Free Fire game made its own special place and despite the relaunch of PUBG Mobile Battlegrounds Mobile India a few months ago, the game has held on to its popularity among Indian users. Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that allows gamers to form their own strategies with landing position decisions, weapon acquisition and fight with enemies in the game. While the game is free to play, there are certain in-game contents that are available at a premium. Gamers have to pay to avail of their benefits, however, if you don’t wish to spend your money on the features you can use the following free redemption codes to get premium access.

Garena Free Fire Redeem codes, October 4

8IHO4XIMPETN

9A373HPALJRZ

9OAF2ZDICR6R

9QOTNVKMFWNF

CCNCQB0SAVSP

IH39WPCB6ZGI

NG5FLZLJEX9F

NGI8HUAMRXE2

PAZO1W9PZCZM

QCBRLSQEUV32

Additional Codes for Garena Free fire Game, October 4

TQV8WC40RBEC

QX68K973G8WM

UHO4006JDXKE

UZZH1ZQZFLGS

WY1J0XTYSLAE

YIX1TRU1ZXB9

Z66LEJ9Y4ZN1

How claim Garena Free Fire redemption codes?

- To be able to use any of the free codes mentioned above, you have to make sure that your gaming account is linked to at least one of your social media accounts Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

- Now, if your gaming account is linked to social media accounts, then log on to the Garena Free Fire website.

- Log in using your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram account.

- Copy any of the codes mention here and paste them into the text box appearing on the Garena Free Fire Website.

- Click on Ok to verify your code redemption request.

The code redemption process may take up to 24 hours before to reflect in your in-game mail account. Garena Free Fire is available for free on iOS and Android app stores.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.