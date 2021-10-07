Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 7: Enjoy Premium Rewards Using These Codes

Battle Royale games have gained immense popularity in the last few years. In India, PUBG took the mobile gaming space by storm, but it soon lost grip due to the ban by the Indian government last tear. To fill its void, Garena Free Fire became popular among fans. In terms of numbers, Free Fire has over 1 billion downloads on Google Play with 4.2 out five stars based on 98,272,548 reviews.
Garena Free Fire is widely played by Indian gamers since the game is free to play. However, there are multiple premium contents that make the gaming experience more interesting. Although the premium content can only be accessed by shedding a few bucks, here are some codes that can give you access to some premium content for free. Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, October 7:
P5S8BRC63HP9
TQV8WC40RBEC
9QOTNVKMFWNF
ZGAIP9ZVD4JN
QCBRLSQEUV32
8IHO4XIMPETN
UHO4006JDXKE
9OAF2ZDICR6R
IX7NARP8W702
F0667AESJ1MH
YIX1TRU1ZXB9
QX68K973G8WM
NGI8HUAMRXE2
UZZH1ZQZFLGS
9A373HPALJRZ
IH39WPCB6ZGI
CCNCQB0SAVSP
PAZO1W9PZCZM
NG5FLZLJEX9F
Z66LEJ9Y4ZN1
WY1J0XTYSLAE
Now that you have the codes, here are the steps to how you can claim these codes with ease: Before you can redeem the codes, make sure that you have a social media account linked to your game. You can log in with any of these accounts – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. Once you link your social media account, open the game, and log in on the Garena Free Fire website using any of the preferred social media accounts. You will find a box appear on the screen to enter the code. Copy and paste any of these codes in the box and click on ‘OK.’ The website will verify your code, which can take up to 24 hours. Once your request for redemption is confirmed, you can make use of the premium content as a reward.
Garena Free Fire is also available to download on Apple App Store.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.