Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 7: Enjoy Premium Rewards Using These Codes

Battle Royale games have gained immense popularity in the last few years. In India, PUBG took the mobile gaming space by storm, but it soon lost grip due to the ban by the Indian government last tear. To fill its void, Garena Free Fire became popular among fans. In terms of numbers, Free Fire has over 1 billion downloads on Google Play with 4.2 out five stars based on 98,272,548 reviews.

Garena Free Fire is widely played by Indian gamers since the game is free to play. However, there are multiple premium contents that make the gaming experience more interesting. Although the premium content can only be accessed by shedding a few bucks, here are some codes that can give you access to some premium content for free. Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, October 7:

P5S8BRC63HP9

TQV8WC40RBEC

9QOTNVKMFWNF

ZGAIP9ZVD4JN

QCBRLSQEUV32

8IHO4XIMPETN

UHO4006JDXKE

9OAF2ZDICR6R

IX7NARP8W702

F0667AESJ1MH

YIX1TRU1ZXB9

QX68K973G8WM

NGI8HUAMRXE2

UZZH1ZQZFLGS

9A373HPALJRZ

IH39WPCB6ZGI

CCNCQB0SAVSP

PAZO1W9PZCZM

NG5FLZLJEX9F

Z66LEJ9Y4ZN1

WY1J0XTYSLAE

Now that you have the codes, here are the steps to how you can claim these codes with ease: Before you can redeem the codes, make sure that you have a social media account linked to your game. You can log in with any of these accounts – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. Once you link your social media account, open the game, and log in on the Garena Free Fire website using any of the preferred social media accounts. You will find a box appear on the screen to enter the code. Copy and paste any of these codes in the box and click on ‘OK.’ The website will verify your code, which can take up to 24 hours. Once your request for redemption is confirmed, you can make use of the premium content as a reward.

Garena Free Fire is also available to download on Apple App Store.

