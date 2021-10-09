Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For October 9: Enjoy Premium Rewards Using These Codes

Battle Royale games are here to stay since the developers keep coming up with interesting updates, skins, maps, and rewards that keep the players hooked to the world that they have created. Garena Free Fire, launched in August 2017, has become one of the primary Battle Royale games in the country. The last-person standing video game has been accepted with open arms by roughly a billion players.

Free Fire is widely played by Indian gamers since the game is free. However, there are multiple premium contents that make the gaming experience more interesting. Although the premium content can only be accessed by shedding a few bucks, here are some codes that can give you access to some premium content for free:

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes, October 9:

X3B470VHKEJ8

76QXE5CD80JV

8R2Y3ZZYOTXG

8DBOPRUN196N

971AKVEAUUTD

YEJV5ZRHYBVK

6U34B46M1NRN

PUFHY7XH13QK

GBU6OAXORG9R

H0W65FLU3UL2

Y0CBK27E5YM6

IJC319O9R54B

65TU8WSG1W58

FFESPORTSBTR

-Now that you have the codes, here are the steps to how you can claim these codes with ease:

-To redeem the codes, make sure that you have a social media account linked to your game. You can log in with any of these accounts – Instagram, Twitter, Facebook.

-Once you link your social media account, open the game, and log in on the Garena Free Fire website using any of the preferred social media accounts.

-You will find a box appear on the screen to enter the code. Copy and paste any of these codes in the box and click on ‘OK.’

-The website will verify your code, which can take up to 24 hours. Once your request for redemption is confirmed, you can make use of the premium content as a reward.

Garena Free Fire is available on iOS and Android Play Store for free.

Keywords: Garena Free Fire, PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty, Redeem Codes, Premium

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.