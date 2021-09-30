Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for September 30: Use These Codes to Get Rewards

Garena Free Fire gained massive popularity in India after the central government banned PUBG Mobile last year. Despite the re-launch of PUBG as Battlegrounds Mobile India a few months ago, Garena Free Fire remains popular among fans. It allows players to form their own strategies that include the decision of landing position, weapon acquisition, and taking up with a fight with the enemy. Certain codes give the player more power and make the game more interesting. Here we list some of the Free Fire redeem codes or the FF redeem code for today (September 30) that can be used without any cost.

Free redemption codes for Garena Free Fire for September 30, 2021

- 3OVT N544 3GFQ

- 8FEU QJXP DKA7

- 8JKN XUB9 6C9P

- 87JR 8K8A KP64

- 9BYD PUM5 WK6Z

- FF10 617K GUF9

- JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

- MV9C Q27L QJOL

- MCPK E62K W5MX

- PUSR 0KI5 7R77

Additional Garena Free Fire latest redemption codes include:

- EDXX DSZS SDFG

- FDRD SASE RTYH

- FHBV CDFQ WERT

- FKJH BNJK OPOL

- FMKI 88YT GFD8

- FMKL POIU YTFD

- HDFH DNBH NDJL

- JCDK CNJE 5RTR

- KLLP DJHD DBJD

- NDJD FBGJ FJFK

- VFGV JMCK DMHN

In case players directly want to redeem free codes of Garena Free Fire, head to the company’s official website and and log in with your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or Apple IDs. Use any of the codes mentioned above and paste them into the text box before clicking on confirm button to continue. Click ‘OK’ to give confirmation on the box that opens for cross-checking the request. After successfully redeeming the code, check the game mail section that has been embedded for rewards. After successful completion of the redemption process, it might take up to 24 for the rewards to show up in the player’s in-game mail.

Recently, Garena Free Fire Max launched in India via both Google Play and Apple App Store. Even though it retains the battle royale style of play, the new version of the Garena Free Fire Max features high-resolution graphics with upgraded textures, visuals and better animations. The game is free to download with in-app purchase offers.

