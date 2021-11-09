Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes November 9: Use These to Access Premium Content For Free

Garena Free Fire this year became the first battle royale game to cross the one billion download mark on the Google Play Store. The game might have gained popularity in the backdrop of PUBG Mobile‘s ban in India but it soon made its own place amongst gaming enthusiasts in India. Despite the relaunch of PUBG in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India earlier this year, Garena Free Fire not only managed to hold its ground but also continued gaining popularity. It’s still at the top positions in the list of Top Grossing games on the Google Play Store and the developers recently unveiled a high definition version of the game and named it Garena Free Fire Max. This version had improved graphics, textures and animations that aimed to make the gaming experience richer for the players

While Garena Free Fire is a free game to download, there are some in-game features that can only be accessed by paying a fee. This includes better weapon style, character customisation with special skin and various other contents that give a better experience. However, if you wish to spend money on such features, you could use these Free Fire redeem codes that provide special access to such features and that too without any cost.

Garena Free Fire redeem code, November 9

9SR8 E1WJ EHF6

F7YD TRFD IVBN

FBHJ UYTR FICV

FBJK I9Z7 F65R

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FBNM JKIU TRED

FFGB VIXS AI24

FFGT YHJN JKI8

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

FNHJ UYTR EDIV

FNJI U7Y6 TRFC

FMKI UY6T 5RED

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FTRF VBHJ FI87

FVBN JUYT GVF4

QNUH 4C1G 5QBQ

UNGQ 36T7 BHZJ

FXCV BICX SIED

How to redeem Garena Free Fire code for November 9

- To use these free redeem codes, you first need to ensure that your Garena Free Fire gaming account is linked to any of your social media pages- Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

- Once the linking process is complete, you need to log on to the Garena Free Fire Game website.

- Log in on the website using the social media account you have linked to your gaming account

- Next, you will find a box appearing on your screen and here you need to enter any of the free codes mentioned above

- Click on Ok to confirm your request. Once confirmed, the codes may take up to 24 hours to reflect in your account.

- Once the redemption of these is complete, you will be able to cess premium game content for free

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.