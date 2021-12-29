Garena Free Fire Redemption Codes for December 29, Use Them to Win Exciting Rewards

In the absence of PUBG Mobile India, the action-adventure driven battle royal game Garena Free Fire has become increasingly popular all over the country and with a very high rating on Google Play Store, it has become one of the most popular mobile games globally. Developed by 111dots Studio, the Garena Free Fire offers daily rewards to its players for free, which can alternatively also be achieved through in-game missions and new challenges. Alternatively, new game items like weapons and costumes can be unlocked through the game store but that takes away a significant portion of your in-game currency.

This leaves the daily codes as the easiest way to procure the items. Grabbing the items through the codes is easy. You just have to copy the latest redeem code and apply it on the official Garena redemption code website. Here is the link.

http://reward.ff.garena.com/en

The codes can be used to get loot crates, royal vouchers, diamond hack and other free rewards. Here are the codes for December 29:

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter

Additional Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes

FBHJ NFY7 8T63

FTYU 5TGF OSA4

FR2G 3H4E RF6Y

F7T6 YTVH G3BE

FJBC HJNK 4RY7

F5TF 6GTY VGHB

F5E3 R4T5 YHGB

F7T5 4FDS W345

FBNJ IU87 SYEH

FRMT YKUO I8HU

In order to avail these codes, you have to do the following

Go to the link http://reward.ff.garena.com/en and log in through your Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple ID, HUAWEI or VK ID. Keep in mind that the ID matches the one used to play the game.

Copy and paste any one of the codes mentioned above in the text box and click on ‘confirm’

You have to then confirm the request by clicking on ‘ok’

Your redemption is done. Note that it takes as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show in the in-game mail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.