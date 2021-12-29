Garena Free Fire Redemption Codes for December 29, Use Them to Win Exciting Rewards

In the absence of PUBG Mobile India, the action-adventure driven battle royal game Garena Free Fire has become increasingly popular all over the country and with a very high rating on Google Play Store, it has become one of the most popular mobile games globally. Developed by 111dots Studio, the Garena Free Fire offers daily rewards to its players for free, which can alternatively also be achieved through in-game missions and new challenges. Alternatively, new game items like weapons and costumes can be unlocked through the game store but that takes away a significant portion of your in-game currency.
This leaves the daily codes as the easiest way to procure the items. Grabbing the items through the codes is easy. You just have to copy the latest redeem code and apply it on the official Garena redemption code website. Here is the link.
http://reward.ff.garena.com/en
The codes can be used to get loot crates, royal vouchers, diamond hack and other free rewards. Here are the codes for December 29:
- TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
- W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
- MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB: Free dj alok character
- XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
- FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
- NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
- B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
Additional Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes
- FBHJ NFY7 8T63
- FTYU 5TGF OSA4
- FR2G 3H4E RF6Y
- F7T6 YTVH G3BE
- FJBC HJNK 4RY7
- F5TF 6GTY VGHB
- F5E3 R4T5 YHGB
- F7T5 4FDS W345
- FBNJ IU87 SYEH
- FRMT YKUO I8HU
In order to avail these codes, you have to do the following
Go to the link http://reward.ff.garena.com/en and log in through your Google, Twitter, Facebook, Apple ID, HUAWEI or VK ID. Keep in mind that the ID matches the one used to play the game.
Copy and paste any one of the codes mentioned above in the text box and click on ‘confirm’
You have to then confirm the request by clicking on ‘ok’
Your redemption is done. Note that it takes as long as 24 hours for the rewards to show in the in-game mail.
