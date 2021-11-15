Garena Free Fire Was The Most Downloaded Game In October, India Largest Market For Mobile Games: Report

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games, at least in India. Now, there are stats to back this up. Garena Free Fire emerged as the most downloaded mobile game worldwide for October 2021 with approximately 34 million downloads. This is a 72 percent increase in downloads as compared to last year, according to a report in Sensor Tower. The report also says that India is the largest market for Garena Free Fire, with 30 percent downloads coming from the country. India was followed by Brazil, which accounted for about 12 percent of the total downloads, the Sensor Tower report says.

Following Garena Free Fire, Candy Challenge from Idil Morgul was the second most installed mobile game worldwide last month with close to 19 million installs. The countries with the largest number of Candy Challenge were US which accounted for 12.2 percent of the total downloads, followed by Brazil at 9.3 percent. Candy Challenge was followed by Roblox from Roblox Corporation, which was further followed by Cookie Carver from Azur, and Subway Surfer from Sybo Games was the fifth-most downloaded game, according to Sensor Tower.

The report also said that the global mobile games market generated 4.5 billion downloads across the App Store and Google Play Store in October 2021, marking a rise of 1.3 percent year-over-year. The number one market for global game downloads was India, the report said. India accounted to 762.6 million installs which is 16.8 percent of the total downloads worldwide. India was followed by US, which amounted to 8.6 percent of the total downloads, followed by Brazil at 8.3 percent.

