Garmin Extends Solar-Powered Smartwatch Lineup with New Instinct, fenix 6 Solar

Garmin India, on Friday expanded its lineup of solar-powered smartwatches with the launch of the new Instinct Solar and fenix 6 Pro Solar series. The wearables utilise solar energy to support functions like wrist based heart rate, Pulse Ox, Body Battery, advanced sleep monitoring, and stress tracking. Using solar energy also provide an improved battery life. Some variants are even claimed to offer an "unlimited battery life." Garmin launched the Instince Solar at a starting price of Rs. 42,090, while the fenix 6 Solar starts at a price of Rs. 89,900.

The Garmin Instinct Solar comes in seven colour options. The watch in Graphite, Tidal Blue, Orchid, Sunburst, and Flame Red colours has been priced at Rs. 42,090, while the Instinct Solar Graphite Camo and Lichen Camo edition costs Rs. 47,490. The Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar, on the other hand comes in two colour schemes - Black with silver Gray Band, priced at Rs. 89,990, and Cobalt Blue with whitestone band priced at Rs. 99,990. The solar-powered smartwatches will be sold in India via Amazon, Tata Cliq, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, Myntra, and Garmin's official online store. Further, watches will also be available via offline retailers, and outdoor stores all over India.

The Garmin Instinct Solar uses the company's solar lens technology. Garmin claims that the Instince Solar, with its Power Manager feature, can provide unlimited battery life in Battery Saver mode. The Instinct Solar series lasts up to 24 days in smartwatch mode indoors and more than 50 days with sufficient solar exposure. The watch also comes with a Body Battery feature that can determine energy levels by analysing heart rate variability, stress level, sleep quality, and activity data. The Garmin Instinct Solar also comes with a feature named Pulse Ox, which is uses an SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen percentage. The on-screen widget also pairs you blood oxygen percentage with data on your altitude, a feature particularly useful for those who are into hiking.

The Garmin fenix 6 Solar is the latest addition to the company's flagship smartwatch lineup. The watch uses a patented solar charging lens for more efficient battery consumption. This also uses Garmin's Power Manager Mode to allow users to manage power and get as much on-wrist time as possible. The fenix 6 Solar also comes with Garmin's Pulse Ox feature, which can measure blood oxygen percentage. This feature is similar to the Apple Watch 6's latest blood oxygen monitor.