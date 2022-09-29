The Garmin Forerunner 255 is designed with athletes and runners in mind. It offers a lightweight construction, offered in 46mm case size, making it ideal to see running and fitness metrics for all things sports and health. Watch our ASMR video of the unboxing experience.

Features Offered With The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music

Up to 500 songs can be stored directly on the Forerunner 255 Music and Forerunner 255S Music watches, including playlists from Spotify and Amazon Music, using an iOS or Android smartphone. To listen without a phone, the Forerunner watches can also be connected to users’ wireless headphones like Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds.

With performance indicators from Garmin Firstbeat Analytics like VO2 max, acute load, training status, training effect, and more, the GPS running smartwatch is also intended to aid in better training for a race or training cycle.

The smartwatch gives athletes deeper understanding about their overall training status, especially whether they are productively training, peaking or strained, using new markers like HRV status, recent exercise history, and performance.

Numerous built-in sports apps, including triathlon, cycling, pool and open-water swimming, track running, and others, allow athletes to diversify their exercises.

The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music retails for Rs 42,990 and is available to purchase from e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, Croma and the Garmin Brand Store.

