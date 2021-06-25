Garmin Forerunner 55 Watch With Advanced Running Features Launched in India, Priced at Rs 20,990

Garmin has refreshed its Forerunner smartwatch series with the Garmin Forerunner 55 in India. As the name suggests, the smartwatch is designed for runners and other fitness enthusiasts with advanced running features and wellness tracking capabilities. In terms of design, the Garmin Forerunner 55 looks similar to older models such as Forerunner 745 Forerunner 945 with a round-shaped dial. However, it carries a much cheaper price tag compared to its Forerunner siblings. Additionally, female users can track their menstrual cycle and receive exercise and nutrition feedback via the Garmin Connect app. However, it lacks the capability to monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) that has become quite a selling for smartwatches amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of specifications, the Garmin Forerunner 55 sports a 1.04-inch display with 208×208 pixels and “chemically strengthened glass." It weighs 37 grams and is touted to last two weeks without GPS per charge. The Garmin Forerunner 55 comes with a 5 ATM rating, meaning it is water-resistant for up to 5 metres. Coming to features, the smartwatch can monitor sleep, heart rate, respirate rate, fitness age, all-day stress, sleep, and hydration. It connects via Bluetooth and is compatible with Android and iOS running smartphones. Other notable features include smart notifications, weather, find my watch, find my watch, music controls, and more. There are multiple sports modes such as gym, cycling, swimming, Pilates, HIIT and more. Speaking more over the advanced running features, Garmin says the Forerunner 55 offers runners ‘PacePro’ that provides guidance for select course or distance. There’s also a finish time estimator to let athletes select a run distance and view their estimated finish time right from the wrist.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 carries a price tag of Rs 20,990 and comes in Black, Aqua and Monterra Grey colour options. The smartwatch will be able to purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, and partner brand stores, but the exact availability details remain unclear.

