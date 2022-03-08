Garmin has launched two new smartwatches under its ‘Garmin Instinct 2 series’ in India. The company is refreshing its ‘Instinct’ series after two years, and the new lineup includes two models - Garmin Instinct 2S with 40mm dial and Garmin Instinct 2 with 45mm dial. Both models further include special edition units such as Instinct 2/2S Solar, Instinct 2 Camo Edition, and Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition. The solar edition is touted to deliver ‘unlimited battery’ backup. Garmin also launched the Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Epix smartwatches in the country weeks ago. On the other hand, the Garmin Instinct 2 debuted globally last month.

ALSO READ: Garmin Fenix 7 With Inbuilt Flashlight, Premium Garmin Epix Watches Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Garmin Instinct 2 Series Specifications

Both Garmin Instinct 2 and Garmin Instinct 2S look similar but come with different-sized dials. The company says the Instinct 2 series remains built to military standard 810 for thermal and shock resistance and is water-rated to 100 meters. The regular Garmin Instinct 2 and Garmin Instinct 2S come with a “chemically strengthened glass", while the Solar model features a solar glass. All models have a fibre-reinforced polymer case material. As the name suggests, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar and Garmin Instinct 2S Solar will allow users to recharge the battery via solar technology.

Advertisement

The Garmin Instinct 2 series can track recovery time, golf activity, VO2 Max, sleep score, and fitness age. The solar editions also offer modes such as Kill Switch, Stealth Mode, and Night Vision Goggle Compatibility. In terms of wellness features, we get wrist-based heart rate monitor, stress tracking, advanced sleep and body battery energy monitoring, SpO2 sensors, intensity minutes to track the activities, and women’s health tracking to monitor menstrual cycle and pregnancy. Both watches are touted to deliver 28-day battery backup with standard usage.

Similar to Apple Watch, the Garmin Garmin Instinct 2 Series will notify family and friends (to be added manually) through a text message in case of emergency. In a press note, the company explains." Users’ families and friends can follow the activities of their loved ones through text messaging and can be notified in the event of an emergency with the help of Instinct 2’s Incident Detection feature."

Watch Video: Redmi Smart Band Pro Review: A Complete Value-for-money Fitness ‘Watch’

Garmin Instinct 2 Series Price in India

The Garmin Instinct 2 series will be available for sale from March 14 onwards in India. The price of the Garmin Instinct 2S starts at Rs 33,990, and its solar edition costs Rs 43,990. The Garmin Instinct 2 will cost Rs 36,990, and the Instinct 2 Camo Edition carries a price tag of Rs 41,490. The solar edition will cost Rs 46,990. The new series will retail via Garmin Brand Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and other partner channels.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.