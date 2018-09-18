English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Garmin Launches Fenix 5X Plus GPS Multisport Watch in India
Garmin Fenix 5X Plus GPS Multisport Watch comes with an in-built GPS, music storage and a wrist-based sensor to track blood oxygen saturation at higher altitudes.
Smart wearables maker Garmin India on Monday launched a multi-sport watch "Fenix 5X Plus" for Rs 79,990 in India. The watch comes with an in-built GPS, music storage and a wrist-based sensor to track blood oxygen saturation at higher altitudes. The wearable device has scratch-resistant sapphire lens fitted with Garmin's "Chroma Display" with LED backlighting for better readability, the company said in a statement.
The "UltraTrac" power-saver mode could extend battery life up to 64 hours. "Garmin has launched this intelligent smart watch with maps, music and payment features, keeping in mind the needs of the adventurers who engage in long stretched activities," said Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India.
The watch also comes with support for smart notifications, automatic upload to Garmin Connect, a source for maintaining health and fitness data and options to personalise the device with apps.
