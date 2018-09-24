Garmin Launches The Vivofit Jr. 2 Marvel Spider-Man Fitness Tracker For Kids

Garmin has teamed up with Marvel for the latest update to its vivofit jr. 2, unveiling a new Spider-Man themed band and interactive mobile app. Now available in either a red or black swim-proof Spider-Man design, the new band is the latest addition to the vivofit jr. 2 collection, which already includes other popular kids' characters including Minnie Mouse, Disney Princesses, and Avengers.And in addition to tracking steps, sleep and active minutes, kids can also bring Spider-Man to life with the new interactive Spider-Verse mobile app. By completing their 60 minutes of daily activity, kids can unlock Spider-Man adventures and games, helping to motivate them to meet their activity goals and set healthy habits for life.In "Web Warriors: A Spider-Man Adventure," kids can fly high above New York City alongside Spider-Man, fight Vulture, and track down the Green Goblin, and all the while receiving fun fitness facts that are integrated into the story. And the more activity goals kids achieve, and exceed, the more of the story they'll get to see."The Spider-Man experience, both the band and the mobile app adventure, lets kids dive into the imaginary Super Hero world through physical activity," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "With the vívofit jr. 2, kids get to ‘Be the Hero' on the playground, and are incentivized to keep moving as their activity goals unlock new worlds within the Spider-Verse app experience. We're excited to add Spider-Man to our lineup of Disney, Avengers and Star Wars bands and app storylines."The vívofit jr. 2 featuring Marvel's Spider-Man is available for purchase at Garmin.com priced at $79.99.