Garmin has refreshed its Venu smartwatch series with the new Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S. Both smartwatch models feature near-identical specifications with differences in the dial size and battery capacity. The two devices are compatible with Android and iOS phones, and customers can track details via the Garmin Connect app. The Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S watches are capable of monitoring heart rate, stress, and blood oxygen levels (SpO2) that has become a selling-point for many watches amid the pandemic. The Garmin Venu 2 carries a price tag of Rs 41,990 for the Black and Blue colour finishes, and the Garmin Venu 2S costs Rs 37,990.

In terms of specifications, the Garmin Venu 2 sports a 45mm dial, while the Garmin Venu 2S has a 40mm dial. The regular model is touted to last 11 days with general smartwatch mode and up to 12 days with the power-saving save mode. On the other hand, the Garmin Venu 2S is said to deliver up to 10 days of battery life with normal smartwatch mode and 11 days with the battery-saving mode. If customers use GPS with music, the Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin Venu 2S will deliver only 8 hours and 7 hours of battery, respectively. Both the new Venu 2 smartwatch models support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for connectivity and can monitor blood oxygen levels (SpO2). Users can get notifications from connected apps and control music via the device. Notably, Android users can respond to texts via the smartwatch.

Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S can monitor heart rate, fitness, sleep, stress, and hydration. Female users can also track menstrual cycle tracking and pregnancy, like most Garmin smartwatches. Users can track all the fitness-related details with the Garmin Connect app for Android and iOS. The duo comes loaded with special fitness modes such as HIIT (including AMRAP, EMOM, Tabata and custom timers), indoor climbing, bouldering and hiking, in addition to popular modes that include walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, golf, Pilates and yoga. The Garmin Venu 2 and Garmin 2S are compatible with Garmin Coach where users can get custom fitness plans according to their needs.

