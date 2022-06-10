Garmin Vivosmart 5 With OLED Display And 7 Days Battery Life Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Garmin is a premium fitness brand in the market, and this week it has introduced the new Vivosmart 5 fitness band in the segment. This new product features an OLED display which is bigger than its predecessor and you even have a physical button to control navigation if required. It comes with a slew of health-centric features that includes fitness trackers, and you have the support for a week on a single charge.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 India Price

Garmin Vivosmart 5 price in India is Rs 14,990 and it is now available in the country via different online stores.

Garmin Vivosmart 5 Specifications

Garmin gives strong focus to the design and build quality of its products, and the Vivosmart 5 is no different. The strap gets a soft-touch finish so that you can wear the band for long hours without any discomfort. The company is offering the band in small, medium and large sizes, which is useful for people with different hand sizes. Garmin says Vivosmart 5 gives you 66 per cent more screen estate compared to the previous version.

In terms of fitness, Vivosmart 5 packs sensors like SpO2 monitoring, a 24×7 heart rate tracker, body battery energy monitor, and all-day stress tracking. You also get the basic features like a step counter, giving you details like how much distance has been covered during the day, or calories burnt.

In addition to this, you have various sports modes like walking, cycling, swimming, yoga and more. The sleep tracker is claimed to be quite informative and gives you a daily report with sleep scores and more details.

Having the display means you can pair it with your smartphone and get calls, messages and other notifications on the wrist. Strangely, for a device at this price, Garmin is not offering a built-in GPS so you need to rely on the smartphone to track distances accurately. And finally, all these features mean you can expect a week’s battery life, after which it needs charging.

