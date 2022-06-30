Garmin’s New Fitness Smartwatch Can Charge Using Solar Energy: All Details

Garmin has launched a new fitness smartwatch under its Forerunner 955 series that is able to charge itself using solar energy. The device has a slew of sports-centric features, as well as health-related tools that can be tracked regularly. You get it with GPS and even then the Forerunner 955 promises long battery life.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Price In India

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar variant smartwatch price in India is set at Rs 63,990 and you can pick it up in black and white colour options. You also have the non-solar variant of the Forerunner 955 that costs Rs 53,490.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Specifications

Right of the bat, it is vital that we talk about the most unique part about this pricey smartwatch, which is the solar charging. Now, how does it work? Garmin says Forerunner 955 Solar is the smartwatch in its lineup to feature its Power Glass which directly converts sunlight into electricity, right on the watch face itself.

By doing so, the battery life of the smartwatch increases. We are intrigued by the technology and hopeful that other manufacturer are working on something similar for their wearables, which will solve the battery life issues of smartwatches in most cases.

Besides this, the Forerunner 955 Solar has a full-touch display, it weighs just 53 grams and has storage for up to 2000 songs. When it comes to fitness and health features, Garmin has loaded this device with a lot of options for professionals. You have tools like training readiness, training load tracker, V02 Max, get morning reports, real-time stamina monitoring is also possible and race predicator among others.

The display can help you with phone notifications for messages and calls. You can track pulse oximeter, menstrual cycle for women, and supports multi-band GPS. The solar variant of the Forerunner can last up to 49 hours on a single charge, which is 7 hours more than the regular version.

