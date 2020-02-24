English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Gboard's New Beta is Faster, Brings Better Handwriting Support

Image for Representation

Gboard's English-language handwriting input in the new beta version will now support spelling corrections and next-word predictions.

Gboard, a virtual keyboard app developed by Google for native Android and iOS devices, in its latest beta is apparently faster and includes support for handwriting. Gboard has been steadily increasing its features and support with each update, and the latest beta continues that trend by introducing word prediction and spelling correction for handwriting input, as well as a layout for handwriting in Tibetan, recent reports said.

With the new beta version, Gboard's handwriting input in the English language will now support spelling corrections, as well as next-word predictions. Any improvements to latency and start up-time are a boon, and adding more features for tablet users is a promising sign of things to come.

If you'd like to try out these features or provide feedback, you should consider enrolling for the Gboard beta program.

