Genshin Impact: All You Need To Know About This Gaming Sensation

The gaming industry is one which has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years. As per reports, it is the second-largest industry by revenue. A wide array of games has emerged and gained immense popularity. We all saw how PUBG took the world by storm with the highest hourly average number of players. The latest edition in the list of such ultra-popular games is Genshin Impact, an online-only adventure that is primarily surrounded by the story and multiplayer, combined with the generic services such as daily quests, rewards, etc.

Developed by Chinese Studio miHoYo, the game falls under the category of RPG (Role-playing game) and is free-to-play. Genshin Impact is supported by “gacha" mechanics and was officially launched on September 28, 2020. Since then, it has witnessed immense popularity in very little time due to its vibrant gameplay and the freedom that the characters in the game enjoy. Following moment-to-moment gameplay, the characters are able to travel around a vast map, battle enemies, fly, complete dungeons, and much more.

Gacha mechanics, on which Genshin Impact is based, is a concept that mirrors the working of toy-vending machines. As a result, the gameplay induces the players to spend in-game currency to own a virtual item in the game. The in-game currency can either be won by completing quests in the game or can be purchased by spending actual money.

Although the foundation of Genshin Impact is etched with Gacha mechanics, the game is subtle with the tendency to make you spend money in the game. The monetisation of the game is forgiving and offers the players a chance to spend money in the game without making you feel that you have to spend money.

Genshin Impact is available across consoles such as PS4, PS5, and PC. The game also provides you with a cooperative multiplayer gaming experience by allowing you to team up with three other players, forming a squad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.