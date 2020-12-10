George Russell And Valtteri Bottas Dial Up The Suspense On Instagram; Red Bull And Mercedes Join In

Formula 1 hasn’t been this exciting almost all season. We are all now wondering why the 2020 season is coming to an end. As world champion Lewis Hamilton sat out of last weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain, Mercedes AMG F1 paired Valtteri Bottas with the new teammate, George Russell, who was already racing at the back of the grid for the Williams F1 team. The race at the outer circuit layout at Sakhir saw George Russell lead his more established teammate off the line and held a commanding lead till a set of messy pitstops and a late puncture spoilt his chances of winning his first ever F1 race. Sergio Perez in the Racing Point, who suffered an early race clash with Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc raced from the back of the grid to win the race. Since then, there have been calls for George Russell to get a permanent seat at Mercedes AMG F1 for next season and replace Valtteri Bottas. We do not know what is up behind the scenes, but it seems the two drivers in question are having a bit of fun on social media, and Red Bull F1 are also getting in on the fun.

It all started when Bottas and Russell removed the names of their respective teams from their Instagram bios. George Russell now simply goes with Formula 1 Driver and the Union Jack emoji, while Valtteri Bottas’ bio on Instagram now simply reads Driver with #VB77. That had the Formula 1 fans on social media quite interested, with loud calls for Russell to replace Bottas starting next season at Mercedes AMG F1, becoming even louder. Rival team Aston Martin Red Bull Racing also joined in on the fun, posting a status which had screenshots of the profile pages of their drivers, Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon and wrote “Phew. Just a quick bio check” with the relief emoji. Red Bull themselves have been facing pressure from fans and pundits alike to replace struggling driver Alexander Albon with Sakhir GP winner Sergio Perez, who has been consistently delivering the points this season for Racing Point. Mercedes AMG F1, not to be outdone, updated their own Instagram bio which now reads “It’s just an Instagram bio. Don’t overthink it” and the tongue out emoji with it.

We do not know what is up behind the scenes, but it seems Valtteri Bottas and George Russell are having a bit of fun on social media (Image: News18)

It was indeed a race at Sakhir where George Russell showed off his driving talent and was comfortably ahead of Bottas, till the pit stops cost him the race win—there was double stacking, wrong tire sets were fitted, Russell was called in again and then he suffered a late race puncture, though he still raced hard to finish just behind Bottas. “Overall, for us it was a colossal f--- up,” Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said live on television after the race.