English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Georges Lemaitre: Google Doodle Honours Man Behind Big Bang Theory
Lemaitre was the one to propose the Big Bang Theory, saying that universe originated from a single atom, which he called the Cosmic Egg.
Lemaitre has been recipient of many awards and honours like Francqui Prize in 1934--the highest Belgian scientific distinction.
New Delhi: Google doodle honoures Belgian astronomer Georges Lemaitre on his 124th birth anniversary, depicting him in a “constantly expanding universe”. Lemaitre was the one to propose the Big Bang Theory, saying that universe originated from a single atom, which he called the Cosmic Egg. He was one of the first physicists to theorise the expansion of universe.
In a paper published in 1927, Lemaitre theorised the expansion of the universe, which was initially rejected by Albert Einstein. Edwin Hubble substantiated this theory and formulated the Hubble’s law.
Lemaitre served the Belgian army in the First World War, studied physics and mathematics and was also trained to become a priest. He is the alumnus of prestigious institutions like the University of Cambridge, Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In 1927, he published the paper which theorised – one that was derived from General Relativity – that the universe is expanding. This theory was substantiated by Edwin Hubble two years later, and it would soon be known as Hubble's Law.
Further study of Big Bang theory by Hubble led to the inception of’ “Relative Cosmology’— a new branch of science.
Lemaitre has been recipient of many awards and honours like Francqui Prize in 1934--the highest Belgian scientific distinction. In 1953, he was given the inaugural Eddington Medal awarded by the Royal Astronomical Society. He passed away in 1966, shortly after having learned of the discovery of cosmic microwave background radiation.
Also Watch
In a paper published in 1927, Lemaitre theorised the expansion of the universe, which was initially rejected by Albert Einstein. Edwin Hubble substantiated this theory and formulated the Hubble’s law.
Lemaitre served the Belgian army in the First World War, studied physics and mathematics and was also trained to become a priest. He is the alumnus of prestigious institutions like the University of Cambridge, Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
In 1927, he published the paper which theorised – one that was derived from General Relativity – that the universe is expanding. This theory was substantiated by Edwin Hubble two years later, and it would soon be known as Hubble's Law.
Further study of Big Bang theory by Hubble led to the inception of’ “Relative Cosmology’— a new branch of science.
Lemaitre has been recipient of many awards and honours like Francqui Prize in 1934--the highest Belgian scientific distinction. In 1953, he was given the inaugural Eddington Medal awarded by the Royal Astronomical Society. He passed away in 1966, shortly after having learned of the discovery of cosmic microwave background radiation.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Thursday 12 July , 2018
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Thursday 12 July , 2018 Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion
- Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Fans Ahead of ODI Series Finale
- This US Woman Dropped her iPhone From a 1000 Feet Mid-Air And Then Found it in a Perfect Condition
- Indian Selectors to Pick Squad for First Three Tests Against England
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak