English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
German Justice Minister Calls Facebook 'Network of Opacity'
German Justice Minister labelled Facebook as a "network of opacity" and demanded consequences for the firm in response to its mishandling of private user data.
German Justice Minister Calls Facebook 'Network of Opacity' (Representative Image: Reuters)
German Justice Minister Katarina Barley has slammed social media giant Facebook in the ongoing Cambridge Analytical data scandal. Speaking to the press in Berlin on Thursday, she labelled Facebook as a "network of opacity" and demanded consequences for the firm in response to its mishandling of private user data, Xinhua news agency reported.
Also Read: SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Arrives at Space Station With Supplies
"The time has come for a serious reaction by European states," Barley said. She consequently called for "clear and legally-binding regulatory requirements on the operators of social networks on the European level" and demanded that Facebook should reveal its internal algorithms to public authorities. Facebook has recently admitted that the data of up to 87 million users was passed on illegally to the election strategy company Cambridge Analytica. Previously, the social network had put the figure lower at around 50 million affected users.
Also Read: Flipkart Partners With MakeMyTrip For Online Bookings
According to Facebook, up to 310,000 Germans are likely to have been affected by the scandal. Barley criticised on Thursday that the incident highlighted how "ethical principles fell victim to commercial interests" at the company founded by chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg. The Justice Minister argued that the only way for Facebook to regain lost trust was to allow independent experts and data protection agencies to subject the company's practices to a thorough investigation.
"The state must be able to fulfill its protective and ordering roles in the internet as well," Barley told press. She went on to demand that a review of Facebook's business model could not just be limited to its dealings with Cambridge Analytica but would have to encompass all of its commercial activities. "We must clarify whether other application operators have engaged in large-scale abuse of user- and contact data," she added.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
Also Read: SpaceX Dragon Cargo Ship Arrives at Space Station With Supplies
"The time has come for a serious reaction by European states," Barley said. She consequently called for "clear and legally-binding regulatory requirements on the operators of social networks on the European level" and demanded that Facebook should reveal its internal algorithms to public authorities. Facebook has recently admitted that the data of up to 87 million users was passed on illegally to the election strategy company Cambridge Analytica. Previously, the social network had put the figure lower at around 50 million affected users.
Also Read: Flipkart Partners With MakeMyTrip For Online Bookings
According to Facebook, up to 310,000 Germans are likely to have been affected by the scandal. Barley criticised on Thursday that the incident highlighted how "ethical principles fell victim to commercial interests" at the company founded by chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg. The Justice Minister argued that the only way for Facebook to regain lost trust was to allow independent experts and data protection agencies to subject the company's practices to a thorough investigation.
"The state must be able to fulfill its protective and ordering roles in the internet as well," Barley told press. She went on to demand that a review of Facebook's business model could not just be limited to its dealings with Cambridge Analytica but would have to encompass all of its commercial activities. "We must clarify whether other application operators have engaged in large-scale abuse of user- and contact data," she added.
Watch: Vivo V9 Review: First Android Clone of iPhone X in India
Also Watch
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Audience's Response Matters Most: 'Blackmail' Director Abhinay Deo
- IPL 2018: After Ranveer, Parineeti Pulls Out of Opening Ceremony
- Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: List of Discounts And Combo Offers on Smartphones, TV, Wearables And More
- Anupam Kher Unveils First Look From The Accidental Prime Minister; See Pictures
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category