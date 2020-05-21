Get a Chance to Play PUBG Mobile With Indian Cricketers in The OnePlus Domin8 Tournament

OnePlus is hosting its own PUBG Mobile Tournament in India. The phone maker has made this announcement in association with its esports partner Fnatic Gaming. The tournament will feature pro-gamers and Indian cricketers and according to OnePlus this is a new engagement initiative for the company and PUBG Mobile community where it will enable virtual interaction with pro-gamers and Indian cricketers.

Registrations are open for Red Cable Club members while non-members will be able to register starting tomorrow, May 22, from 12 PM. To register, interested participants will need to fill a simple form with basic information, as well as their Red Cable Club membership number, PUBG Mobile nickname, PUBG Mobile Character ID, an answer as to why they want to participate in the tournament. Presumably, one would not need a Red Club membership if they register tomorrow.

According to OnePlus, exhibition matches will begin June 2, 6PM and the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in each match will win a OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone. The tournament will include a set of three matches and will include pro-gamers Dynamo and Ahsaas Channa, as well as Fnatic members including Sc0ut, Owais, Nixon, Ash, Franky, and Ronak. As for the Indian cricketers, expect KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal to be a part of the tournament as well. OnePlus says that participants could get a chance to play with both the pro-gamers and Indian cricketers.

OnePlus is yet to share fine details of the tournament so expect things like the number of teams, match format, point system (if any) to be shared in the coming days.

