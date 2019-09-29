Get Access to Alexa Smart Assistant With the Echo Dot 3rd-Gen at Rs 1,999

Amazon’s Great Indian Festive sale has begun and while there are numerous offers on various product categories, there are also some deals on the company’s own range of products including the Alexa smart assistant equipped Echo devices.

If you don’t have a smart speaker in your home, the Echo Dot is a good way to introduce the concept to your family. The Echo Dot is the smallest member of Amazon’s smart speaker family and currently the 3rd-gen model is available at a low price of Rs 1999. You can also get the device bundled with a Wipro 9W smart bulb at the same price or add the smart bulb and a Fire TV Stick for Rs 4,598.

The standard Echo 2nd-gen with Dolby support is selling at 5,999 or bundled with a Wipro smart bulb at the same price. You can also bundle it with a Wipro smart plug at Rs 6,198. The Echo Plus is also selling with a sweet bundle which includes the Echo Plus, Echo Dot and a smart bulb dor Rs 12,999.

There is also a really good deal on the Amazon Fire TV stick. The standard version with Alexa Voice remote is selling at Rs 2,799, while the 4K variant is selling a Rs 3,999.

The deals are limited during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale which is running from September 29 and will go on till October 4.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.